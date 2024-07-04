Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

