Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $94.39 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,982,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $531.69 and its 200 day moving average is $511.12. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $554.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

