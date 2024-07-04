Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides Sells 20,863 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
EPRT stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
