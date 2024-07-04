Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Gregory M. Shepard Acquires 30,013 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 30,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $588,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,499,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,999,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AESI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,712,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 636,785 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

