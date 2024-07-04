Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 4,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 7th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25.

GDDY opened at $143.69 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $145.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

