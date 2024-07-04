Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $663,600.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

