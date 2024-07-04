DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells $706,193.50 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.2 %

DASH opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.