Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish Sells 19,256 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $799,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,557,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,000 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after acquiring an additional 564,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

