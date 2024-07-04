Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish Sells 19,256 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $799,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
