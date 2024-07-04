Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Buys 1,515,151 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 1,515,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

