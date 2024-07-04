Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director N Anthony Coles Sells 25,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.