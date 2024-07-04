Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,076,208.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,901,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total transaction of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.43.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

