Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

OPKO Health Stock Up 0.4 %

OPK stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 140.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

