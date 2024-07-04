Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 60,012 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,092,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,081,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21.

On Monday, April 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $1,428,317.06.

On Monday, April 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73.

Shares of SQSP opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Squarespace by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

