Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 352,165 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,912,255.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,317,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 320,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

