Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Sells $1,460,000.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Bradley Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 297.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 73,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

