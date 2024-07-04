Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0621 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $63.40 million and $2.22 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009277 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,913.64 or 1.00163020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06344271 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,098,796.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.