E&G Advisors LP Has $63,000 Stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDFree Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 190,679 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.