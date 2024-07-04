International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Declares Dividend of GBX 14.50

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
International Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %
International Biotechnology stock opened at GBX 637.54 ($8.06) on Thursday. International Biotechnology has a 1-year low of GBX 548 ($6.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 704 ($8.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.04 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 638.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 645.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
International Biotechnology Company Profile
