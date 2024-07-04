International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Declares Dividend of GBX 14.50

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %

International Biotechnology stock opened at GBX 637.54 ($8.06) on Thursday. International Biotechnology has a 1-year low of GBX 548 ($6.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 704 ($8.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.04 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 638.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 645.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Get International Biotechnology alerts:

International Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.