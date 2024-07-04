Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

