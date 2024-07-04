RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

