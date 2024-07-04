Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

