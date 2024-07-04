Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
