RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

OPP opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.