Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Insider Transactions at Highland Global Allocation Fund

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Ethan Powell bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

