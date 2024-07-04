Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

NASDAQ OXSQZ opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

