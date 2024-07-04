Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Bank OZK Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OZKAP opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.
Bank OZK Company Profile
