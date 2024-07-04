Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.283 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.27.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
