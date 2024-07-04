Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BCG opened at GBX 251 ($3.17) on Thursday. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.12.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.72) target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Thursday.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

