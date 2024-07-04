LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
LifeMD Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
LifeMD Company Profile
