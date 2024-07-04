IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Tops $10.33 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. IOTA has a total market cap of $516.97 million and $10.33 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001480 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

