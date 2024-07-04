Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.65 or 0.00598634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00120699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00275780 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042993 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

