Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $83.39 million and $2.44 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.65 or 0.00598634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00120699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00275780 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042993 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,682,484 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

