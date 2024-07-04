Zcash Market Cap Tops $317.82 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $317.82 million and approximately $47.07 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.46 or 0.00033809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

