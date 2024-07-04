Osmosis Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $324.36 million and $16.49 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,156,911 coins and its circulating supply is 669,492,501 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
