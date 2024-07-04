Atalaya Mining Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

ATYM opened at GBX 443 ($5.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £620.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,921.74, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.05.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.19) to GBX 480 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining

In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($467,998.99). 31.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.