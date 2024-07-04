Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.