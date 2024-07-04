Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 8,319 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 579.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $210,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,269.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,579. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

