Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $256,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 311.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMC opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.81 and a 12 month high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.