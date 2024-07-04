Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88,135.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,924,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,378,000 after buying an additional 1,300,400 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

