Albion Financial Group UT Buys 220 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.18 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.