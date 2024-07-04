KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,666 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 543.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,424.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 430.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.2% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

