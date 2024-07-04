Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.23 and last traded at $187.10. Approximately 1,290,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,503,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

