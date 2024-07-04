Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Drops By 6.9%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $515.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

