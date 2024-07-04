Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,182 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $48,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

