Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,845 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 821,025 shares of company stock worth $66,626,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $84.55 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

