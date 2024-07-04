Diversified Trust Co Has $456,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $13,177,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,169,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 292,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 435,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

