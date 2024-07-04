Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Textron were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Up 0.5 %

TXT opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

