Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

