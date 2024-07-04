Diversified Trust Co Sells 371 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,494,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,499,899.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $297,264.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,449.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,499,899.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,851. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

