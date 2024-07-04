Diversified Trust Co Acquires 886 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NICE were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NICE by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $169.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.