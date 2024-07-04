Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Repligen were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

